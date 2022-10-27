Steve Nash and Kevin Durant Speak On Nash's Ejection

Steve Nash was ejected for the first time as an NBA coach Wednesday night in Milwaukee. The head coach was tossed with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter of the Nets' 110-99 loss to the Bucks.

After Nash was whistled for a technical and quickly lost his temper. He was in disbelief that he picked up the technical foul and several players - including assistant coaches Jacque Vaughn and Igor Kokoškov - had to hold him back. It was clearly visible that players were supportive of the head coach sticking up and making his voice heard. Nash explained he was protecting his players postgame.

"I was just standing up for our guys," Nash said postgame. "I thought Patty [Mills] took a forearm in the throat from Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in front of the ref. I didn't think that was fair. I don't think I was overly demonstrative. I was upset that I got a tech."

In the NBA Pool Report conducted by Eric Nehm of The Athletic, NBA official Crew Chief Josh Tiven - who whistled Nash's ejection - stated: "Steve twice yelled out a very unsportsmanlike comment that was directed at the officiating, that was the first technical. The second technical was for his continual outburst after receiving the first. As per rule, because he received two technicals he’s ejected."

The Nets were nursing a three-point lead (70-67) at the time of the ejection. After Nash left the floor and headed to the locker room, Milwaukee topped off the win by outscoring Brooklyn 44-29 to remain undefeated on the season.

Kevin Durant, who has known his head coach since Nash's playing days and got closer with him during their time together in Golden State, is no stranger to the emotions the Nets head coach can show when disgruntled.

"Yeah. We watched him play for 20 years. I've been on the court with him when he talked crazy to the refs," Durant said postgame. "In my first few years, Steve used to talk so crazy to the ref. When he didn't get a tech as a coach, I was like 'where that sh*t at' because he's feisty. You handle yourself differently as a coach but sometimes you just want to go out there and fight for you guys. I think that's what he did tonight."

There are instances where a head coach in the NBA picks up a technical foul or goes as far as getting ejected to fire up his players on the hardwood in losing situations. When Durant was asked whether a coach delivering that fire and receiving the punishment does indeed fire him up, the superstar stated that it doesn't make much of a difference. He already knows Nash wants the best for his guys but does appreciate the emotion.

"It might make a difference for some players but I don't care," Durant said. "Either way, I know my coach is there for me. I know he supports us and wants the best for us, so him getting a tech really doesn't enforce that in my mind even more. I like that he was excited about the game and into the game that much. But he's always into the game. I don't think that proves a point to me. I don't know about the rest of my teammates but to me, nah."

The ejection for Nash marks the third time he was tossed in an NBA game. The Hall of Famer was only ejected as a player twice in his 18-year playing career. The last ejection came back in 2005 when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.