Caris LeVert answers Boston's 'Where is Kyrie' chants with heroic 51-point performance

The Brooklyn Nets erased a 21-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Caris LeVert put on a monumental effort outscoring the Celtics in the fourth quarter and overtime 37-36 as he tallied 51 points, five assists and four rebounds in the winning effort.

LeVert scored all 11 of the Nets points in overtime to seal the victory. The Nets comeback was the most astonishing and unlikely one this season as they were aided by a late-fourth quarter collapse.

The Celtics inexplicably turned the ball over up by three points as Rodions Kurucs tied up Kemba Walker to force a jump ball. The Nets won the tip and quickly called timeout with just under two seconds remaining.

Brad Stevens had his time line the 3-point line to ensure Brooklyn couldn't get off a tying basket, but Marcus Smart inexplicably grabbed LeVert's arms as he attempted a desperation 3-pointer just before the buzzer. The Nets guard cooly knocked down all three free throws and a stunned Stevens and TD Bank crowd is shocked disbelief.

The Nets win was sorely needed as they halted a five-game losing streak, extended the lead over the ninth seeded Wizards to five games and crept ahead of Orlando for the seventh seed in the East.

At 26-33, the Nets have three winnable games coming up with Memphis on Wednesday, San Antonio on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. If Brooklyn is able to reel off two of the next three or perhaps a three-game winning streak, it will go a long way toward creating separation from Washington and ensuring the franchise's second straight playoff berth.

For LeVert, Wednesday's outing was just another reminder of another level he has yet to reach and how giddy Nets fans will be in 2020-2021 when he will be the team's third best player behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.