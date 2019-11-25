NetsInsider
Spencer Dinwiddie hilariously draws up unique final play to close out Knicks in final seconds of Nets 103-101 win

Rick Laughland

Spencer Dinwiddie was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his heroics filling in for the injured Kyrie Irving. With the Nets sitting at 5-7, Dinwiddie turned into a star player by leading Brooklyn to a 3-1 record on the week, recording averages of 25.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.

For his performance on Monday night, which included four assists and four rebounds, Dinwiddie's greatest accomplishment could be in the Nets huddle c

oaching the team's final play. With the Nets leading the Knicks 103-101 with 0.4 seconds left and the ball in Brooklyn's possession, Atkinson called a timeout to advance the ball past halfcourt. 

During the timeout, Dinwiddie was seen animated in the coach's huddle motioning to the clocked and barking out orders for what the Nets should do to secure the victory. The Nets broke the huddle and Joe Harris set-up as the inbounder with a simple pass-and catch effectively ending the game for New York. 

In classic Dinwiddie style, a Knick detractor who often trades barbs with Knicks fans via Twitter, told Harris to end the game in embarrassing fashion for Knicks fans. 

Knicks shooting guard Wayne Ellington initally turned his back to block Harris' vision, but quickly turned around to try and break-up a potential pass, so Harris simply inbounded the ball off Ellington's back to let time expire. 

Ellington quickly realized what was happening and tried to grab the ball and heave it toward his basket, but time had elapsed.

 The unique manuever was amusing for Nets fans and maddening for Knicks fans who have lost both meetings with their cross-river rivals. 

The Knicks are now 99-97 all-time against the Nets, and with Brooklyn closing the gap between them and the City's most popular team, it might not be long before the Nets become the talk of the town and the dominating force in this rivalry. 

 

