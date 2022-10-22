Skip to main content
TJ Warren Speaks On Working His Way Back To The Hardwood

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

TJ Warren is doing everything he can to get back on the hardwood but it’ll take some time and patience.

The Brooklyn Nets have a couple of new low risk, high reward players on their roster this season. The biggest of them all is injured-wing, TJ Warren. 

Warren, who is still doing his left foot rehab, will not be playing for the Nets any time soon but he’s doing what he can to get there each day. The wing declined to get into specifics. 

“I'm doing everything I can trying to start something great and a lot more progression,” said Warren after handing out ‘Eat & Move’ better boxes to public housing residents at a community event in Bushwick, Brooklyn Saturday afternoon. “I’m on track. I'm excited about that.”

Warren disclosed at Nets Media Day that he is healthy but wasn’t cleared. He is slated to be reevaluated in November. In the last few days, Warren has taken to social media, expressing his desire to be back on the court — “Can’t wait to hoop.”  

He re-expressed that excitement in person on Saturday in Bushwick. When he was asked a follow up when he plans on practicing, he simply responded, “soon.” 

“Oh, just excited to get back out there,” Warren said Saturday. “It's been so long. So this is definitely excited to do what I love to do. I just can't wait.”

There is no secret Brooklyn and the performance team will be very cautious with their veteran wing before clearing him to play. Warren has played in only four games the last two seasons - missing the entire 2021-22 season. He received two surgeries in that timeframe to repair stress fractures in the same foot. In fact, his most recent foot surgery to repair the stress fracture was performed by Nets team orthopedist, Dr. Martin O’Malley. That provides a level of comfort for him knowing he’s in his corner. 

“There’s definitely a comfort level [with] O’Malley being team doctor here; he's seen everything since Day 1,” Warren said. “So it gave me a peace of mind that he's in my corner here.”

The Nets wing was helping distribute ‘Eat & Move’ better boxes to public housing residents in Buschwick Brooklyn Saturday afternoon. At the event, Warren also greeted with Wellfare families and members, taking photos and putting smiles on countless faces. 

“It’s a great day to be able to come back to the community and give back, being able to provide food for the community,” Warren said with a glimmering smile. “Brooklyn has been welcomed me with open arms. So definitely fortunate to be here and definitely excited to be here. All is well.”

