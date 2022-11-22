Updated Injury Report: Nets vs. 76ers

While all of the attention for this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets game is on Ben Simmons and his return, there are some key status updates for other players that have just recently been revealed.

For the Nets, Yuta Watanabe is now out with right hamstring tightness after being listed as questionable. Nets center Nic Claxton was also listed as questionable with an illness, but he is now listed as available to play.

For the 76ers, Michael Foster Jr. has been upgraded to available, while Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz remain probable. No other changes have been reported for Philadelphia.

This should be an interesting game, simply due to the return of Ben Simmons; however, it is unfortunate that so much star power will be sidelined. The Nets will have a clear talent advantage in this game, and should be able to win with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all playing.

The Nets are in need of wins, and this is a game that they should absolutely get. Simmons will have to deal with a hostile Philly crowd, but having played much better of late, he is hoping to carry that momentum into this game.

The Nets hope the trio of Irving, Durant, and Simmons will be enough to take down a depleted 76ers roster that is down its three best players.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018