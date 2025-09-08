Where does Nets’ Terance Mann rank among Atlantic Division Small Forwards?
The NBA’s Atlantic Division features some of the best players in the entire league at multiple positions, and the small forward spot is no different.
From NBA Finals MVPs to Defensive Player of the Year candidates, the Atlantic Division small forwards are stacked. How do they all compare to one another? Who doesn’t get enough credit for what they do? And who might be slightly overrated? Here are the Atlantic Division small forward rankings.
5. Terance Mann, Brooklyn Nets
Mann is one of just a few veterans on the Nets roster this season, joining Haywood Highsmith as the oldest player on the roster. At just 28 years old, Mann is in the prime of his career and will get a chance to start in Brooklyn. He’s typically been a bench player, starting in just 41% of his 412 career games. But he’s been good in those games, averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 37.2% from three.
Mann is a solid player who’s probably better suited for a bench role. But in Brooklyn, he’ll get a chance to start and play some legit minutes, potentially becoming a high-value trade chip. If Mann can play well, mentor the young players, and fetch a few draft picks in February, the acquisition of him in an offseason trade will be a savvy move for Sean Marks and the Nets front office.
4. Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers
Grimes is currently in a similar situation to the one Cam Thomas was in recently, being a restricted free agent looking for a deal with the 76ers. Assuming he gets the contract figured out, Grimes is a great piece for Philadelphia and made quite the impression last season. After being acquired mid-season in a trade, Grimes went nuclear, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 28 games with Philly. It was a great debut stretch for the former first-round pick out of Houston.
Add in his great perimeter defense, and Grimes is a very valuable player, which is why he wants to get more money from Philadelphia. Grimes’ scoring surge last season came with the 76ers dealing with injuries to Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid, who all figure to start the 2025-26 season healthy. Grimes won’t be the primary scoring option anymore, but he is still a good player and a great fit with the 76ers.
3. Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks
Bridges is the definition of consistency, having played in every single possible game the past four seasons. While the consistency in games played is impressive, Bridges' play on the court might be more impressive. The former Net averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his first year with the New York Knicks, helping lead his new team to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Similar to his teammate, OG Anunoby, Bridges is a fantastic perimeter defender and gives the Knicks so much defensive versatility. Bridges had to adjust to not being a top offensive option in New York, and did so very well. He’s one of the best defenders in the league and has a growing bag of offensive tricks to utilize now.
2. Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors
Ingram is the hardest player to judge on this list. The former New Orleans Pelican was traded to the Raptors mid-season, but didn’t play a single second in Toronto as he rehabbed from a left ankle injury. Ingram has been cleared to play this season and will make his official Raptors debut next month. While the injury concerns are real, when Ingram is healthy, he’s an absolute stud.
Across six seasons in New Orleans, Ingram averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from three. The Raptors have been looking for a star to put next to Scottie Barnes, and they might have found it in Ingram, assuming he can stay healthy.
1. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP will be asked to take on a huge role with the Celtics this season. For the first time in his NBA career, Brown will be the number one offensive option in Boston, with superstar Jayson Tatum sidelined for the season. If there’s anyone that Celtics fans feel confident in to pick up Tatum’s production, it’s Brown.
Brown is a four-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA second team, and, of course, the Finals MVP in 2024. Last season, in 63 games, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He’ll need to get back to his usual form from behind the arc, as he shot a career-worst 32.4% from three last season. Brown will be relied upon to do so much this season, but fans would be foolish to doubt his ability to do just that.