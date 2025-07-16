Terance Mann Embraces Brooklyn Homecoming After Trade to Nets
For the second time since 2025 began, Terance Mann has changed NBA franchises. He was traded from the LA Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks at February's trade deadline, then was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets on July 7 as part of the three-team Kristaps Porzingis deal.
Now in his third professional stop, joining Brooklyn holds a bit more sentimental value than LA or Atlanta had previously. That's because Mann was raised in Kings County.
“Great. Man, it’s just crazy to think about,” Mann said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I grew up around there. I remember being little. My mom was (coach at) LIU Brooklyn. “I used to walk around the area before Barclays was even built. I used to be around there, walking around, always asking, like, ‘What are they building here?’ My mom’s like, ‘I think Jay-Z is bringing the Nets from New Jersey.’ That was the talk in Brooklyn at the time. So, it’s just crazy to be able to see it.”
Mann moved from Brooklyn to Lowell, Massachusetts, at the age of 11 and ultimately opted to attend Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, eventually committing to Florida State over Indiana, Boston College, Iowa, Maryland, Florida and West Virginia.
In April, Mann was hired to serve as the assistant general manager for Florida State under new head coach Luke Loucks. That would serve as his first homecoming of 2025. His trade to the Nets became his second merely three months later.
Mann returns to Brooklyn as the roster's eldest member, with a leadership role essentially guaranteed to be headed the 28-year-old's way.
“For sure. I’m the oldest on the team. Yeah, so definitely,” Mann said. “It’s definitely new for me coming from the Clippers, where guys were a lot older than me. So, it’s an adjustment for me, for sure. But I’m excited to embrace the journey, taking these guys under my wing, showing them how to be professionals.”
One of the more underrated additions this summer, Mann will look to create an immediate impact—both on the court and within his hometown community.