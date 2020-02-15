Will Dinwiddie Take Home The Taco Bell Skills Challenge Trophy While Representing Brooklyn?

For the second time in three years Spencer Dinwiddie will be representing the Brooklyn Nets in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night. This go around in Chicago things are a bit different for the six-year guard.

Dinwiddie has played in all 53 games this season for the Nets, and started in 38 due to his teammate Kyrie Irving being in and out of the lineup. He is only averaging three more minutes per game than he was in the 2018 season when he first participated in the skills challenge. Two years later his role is way bigger now and he has been the closer for a good amount of games this season for the Nets, showcasing his skill and athleticism.

However if he’s going to take home his second trophy this year it’s not going to come easily as the competition has stiffened. Unlike in 2018 there aren’t three big men headlining the event. There are only two this year as most of the participants are guards and forwards. Dinwiddie’s opponents are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Pascall Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley and Jayson Tatum.

All these participants are having great seasons, hence why they’re in this event. All but two players are averaging at least 19.0 PPG and skilled at moving the ball too.

Therefore Dinwiddie will have his work cut out for him, but still has a great chance nonetheless.