NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Will Dinwiddie Take Home The Taco Bell Skills Challenge Trophy While Representing Brooklyn?

Eric Webb

For the second time in three years Spencer Dinwiddie will be representing the Brooklyn Nets in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night. This go around in Chicago things are a bit different for the six-year guard.

Dinwiddie has played in all 53 games this season for the Nets, and started in 38 due to his teammate Kyrie Irving being in and out of the lineup. He is only averaging three more minutes per game than he was in the 2018 season when he first participated in the skills challenge. Two years later his role is way bigger now and he has been the closer for a good amount of games this season for the Nets, showcasing his skill and athleticism.

However if he’s going to take home his second trophy this year it’s not going to come easily as the competition has stiffened. Unlike in 2018 there aren’t three big men headlining the event. There are only two this year as most of the participants are guards and forwards. Dinwiddie’s opponents are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Pascall Siakam, Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley and Jayson Tatum.

All these participants are having great seasons, hence why they’re in this event. All but two players are averaging at least 19.0 PPG and skilled at moving the ball too.

Therefore Dinwiddie will have his work cut out for him, but still has a great chance nonetheless.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nets Snap Raptors 15-Game Win Streak With 101-91 Victory

Eric Webb

Dinwiddie Game Winner Helps Nets Edge Pacers 106-105

Dinwiddie game winner propels Nets to 106-105 victory

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant practicing 1-on-1 skills at Nets practice; don't rule out late season return just yet

Nets superstar is making big strides during the rehab process.

Rick Laughland

Nets Fall to Raptors As Raptors Win 14th Straight

Levert misses go-ahead shot as Nets Fall to Raptors 119-118

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant: 'I never considered playing for the Knicks'

The Nets superstar squashes any rumors that he wanted to play at MSG.

Rick Laughland

Nets Blowout Warriors 129-88 To Win 5 Of Last 7

Nets go 5-2 against losing opponents

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant running for the first time since Achilles surgery back in June

Nets forward making some progress.

Rick Laughland

Two Nets To Represent Brooklyn At This Year's All-Star Weekend in Chicago

Dinwiddie and Harris to try and win again at 2020 All-Star weekend

Eric Webb

Levert Leads Nets to 119-97 Victory over Suns

Levert scores 29 in first start since injury

Eric Webb

Nets outpace Suns 119-97 behind 29 points from Caris LeVert

Brooklyn gets back on the winning track.

Rick Laughland