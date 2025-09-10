Will There Be Trade Interest in Nets Big Man Day’Ron Sharpe?
The Brooklyn Nets worked quickly this summer to get Day'Ron Sharpe to agree to a new contract on the first day of free agency. However, he didn't officially sign on the dotted line until Sept. 3.
Now six days later, changes are still being made to Sharpe's contract.
Late Monday night, Spotrac's Keith Smith revealed that Sharpe had actually waived his implied no-trade clause, despite being eligible for such a perk since his deal includes a team option in the second year.
This means that, technically, Sharpe could be traded down the line. Would Brooklyn seek this out? Almost certainly not—but that doesn't mean its rivals won't try to pry him away.
Sharpe, 23, could be extremely valuable to a contender under the right circumstances. He has the unique combined draw of owning an ability to contribute immediately on both ends of the floor while also potentially blossoming into a Naz Reid-esque player down the line. Sharpe can rebound and defend with the league's best and can even knock down the occasional triple, as he displayed last season.
With another full offseason under head coach Jordi Fernandez on the way, the 2025-26 version of Sharpe we see could be even better than he was on his career night against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.
And that could directly correlate to plenty of ringing phones come February's trade deadline. Depending on what the market is looking like by then, as well as what potential compensation outside teams could be willing to give up, general manager Sean Marks may even take a call or two.
That doesn't mean the Nets would be very interested in moving him; rather, everyone on the roster is (and always has been) available for the right price, including the team's top players. Just look at Marks' track record over the last calendar year, where he's traded Mikal Bridges, Dennis Schroder, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Brooklyn won't reject a deal if it feels it would benefit from accepting it.
Obviously, the Nets shouldn't look to move Sharpe. He's still young, is on an extremely team-friendly contract and has serious potential as a backup—or even starting—center going forward. He could evolve into a true threat alongside Nic Claxton, terrorizing Eastern Conference frontcourts for years to come.
Or, Marks could cash in on the smart investment, capitalizing on Sharpe's value and opening up minutes for 2025 first-rounder Danny Wolf.
Tempting? Yes. Unlikely? Also yes.