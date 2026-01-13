Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe Records Fastest Double-Double in the NBA This Season

Day'Ron Sharpe has seen a lot more run recently, especially in the games Nic Claxton was out due to personal reasons.

By the numbers, the North Carolina product has been a beacon of efficiency since entering the league as the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, though he's had to work on his frame and mobility to carve out his niche at the next level.

Sharpe has only recorded a double-double one other time this season, registering 17 points and 12 rebounds in a Brooklyn Nets loss to the Houston Rockets on Oct. 27.

Fast forward to Jan. 12, Sharpe finally crossed the double-double threshold again, ironically in the same state of Texas, putting up 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 12 rebounds in a Nets 113-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. This time, it took him just 10:27 minutes for him record double figures in both categories.

"He was very good," Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said. "Especially that first half, a double-double right away. I think 10 points, 11 rebounds. Finished with 14 and 12, which is impressive in 22 minutes. Played really hard. Kept that unit together. He was physical. He set good screens. It's not just the points and rebounds; he did a lot of things for his teammates. Ran from front rim to front rim. Set really good screens, rolled, all those things that are very meaningful for what we're trying to do. I'm happy for him."

Sharpe's emergence gives the Nets a nice insurance option down the stretch of the season, as it'll allow them to comfortably rest Claxton if the team falls well out of the playoff picture while helping the team stay competitive and build good habits for the future.

Claxton could be on the move at the trade deadline, though speculation has been minimal, at best. Sharpe has also seen his name tossed around in trade rumors, as there are plenty of teams that could view him as worthy of filling in as their starting center.

Even in the modern NBA, it's never a bad idea to have a reliable big man who can do all the dirty work down low. While Sharpe can space the floor and swing around the rock like a modern big man, his lumbering body can also get down in the passing lanes, establish nice positioning on the glass, and throw down some mean slams.