NBA Insider Weighs in on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo to Nets Deal

The noise surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is growing increasingly louder.

It's becoming more and more apparent that the two-time MVP's time in the only place he's ever known is coming to a close, and there'll surely be a handful of teams ready to present their best packages the Bucks' way.

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked to Antetokounmpo in the past, but with the 31-year-old's injury history and the Nets' lack of readiness to compete, some question if it'd be a good fit.

ESPN's Bobby Marks laid out several teams that could be in a great position to deal for the 2021 Finals MVP, suggesting the Nets have what it takes to at least get a deal done.

"The Nets have the ultimate pick package to swing a deal," Marks wrote. "The major risk for teams in Brooklyn's position is whether they could convince the title-focused Antetokounmpo to sign an extension on a rebuilding team.

"Brooklyn has 10 tradable firsts, including four unprotected (2027, 2029, 2031 via New York; 2032 via Denver), a 2028 top-eight-protected pick from Philadelphia and 2028 swap rights with the Knicks. The Nets are rebuilding, but there is urgency to put out a competitive roster, considering the Rockets have swap rights in 2027. The Nets also have $15 million in cap space and could be facilitators."

Antetokounmpo's fit next to Nic Claxton would bring immediate question marks if The Greek Freak were to land in Brooklyn, unless Claxton is part of the trade package.

Antetokounmpo and Claxton share some similarities as players, but Antetokounmpo's physique, wingspan, and explosiveness, among other attributes, give him a clear advantage over the Nets' starting center. To put it simply, the Nets likely wouldn't let Claxton get in the way of acquiring a generational talent.

If a trade were to come to fruition before the deadline, the Nets could look to sideline Antetokounmpo for the rest of the season, get him acclimated to coach Jordi Fernandez's system, and adjusted to living in one of the world's biggest cities before potentially going to work with Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, or Kingston Flemings, assuming Brooklyn gets to hold onto its first round pick this season.

If Michael Porter Jr. sticks around, he could end up thriving next to Antetokounmpo, as Antetokounmpo's ability to attack the rim and draw in defenders will give Porter even more opportunities to get free off the ball.