Would it Make Sense for the Nets to Trade Michael Porter Jr. for Paolo Banchero?

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away, with some trade rumors surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' organization.

The Nets could opt to do nothing and still end up with decent lottery odds based on how things have been going for them lately.

Michael Porter Jr. seems more likely to stay than leave, but if Brooklyn gets an offer for its leading scorer it simply cannot refuse, the former Denver Nugget may have to pack his bags yet again for the second time in less than a year.

One of those offers the Nets may not be able to refuse is the Orlando Magic trading Paolo Banchero for MPJ, an idea posed by Yahoo! Sports' Tom Haberstroh.

The Magic need to add shooters…and @tomhaberstroh says they should trade Paolo Banchero to do it. What do you think? https://t.co/ISxKc33j0U pic.twitter.com/kXHN7HnQrR — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) January 24, 2026

Haberstroh believes Porter's 3-point shooting would be a huge addition for a Magic team in desperate need of some and he'd be a better fit alongside Franz Wagner.

Banchero hasn't been very efficient this season and isn't known for making his teammates better, but to Haberstroh's point, Banchero is still a star who is 23 years old and has experience putting up big performances under the bright lights of the NBA playoffs.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez loves players who touch the paint because it collapses interior defenses and opens up opportunities near the rim or behind the arc. Banchero can challenge those interior defenders and take on multiple at a time, either using his power or finesse to convert inside.

However, Banchero doesn't bring much 3-point shooting, which could make his fit next to Nic Claxton a bit funky, though both could wreak considerable havoc on pick-and-roll sets.

All things considered, Banchero is the high upside swing you take every time in a situation like this, especially since he has yet to reach the prime of his career.

Porter, on the other hand, has proven he can be an All-Star, but he has a history of back issues and cannot play back-to-back games at this time.

With that in mind, the Magic would almost certainly not trade Banchero straight up for Porter if this deal became available to them, but the Nets probably would and then worry about any questions about fit later.

Porter would more likely get two future first round picks in any potential deal rather than an established All-Star, but given how well he's performed this season, MPJ seems likely to stick around in Brooklyn for at least the foreseeable future.