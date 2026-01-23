When the NBA Trade Deadline is and how it Affects the Brooklyn Nets

The NBA in-season trade process can often be deceiving because even once trade opens up, it's usually not until the deadline approaches that a flurry of moves are made around the league.

The 2026 deadline is on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Even though history would show that most of the deals won't be made until the deadline approaches, this trade season has been eerily silent. The only official move made was between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards on Jan. 9.

Looking back at the 2025 trade deadline, a total of 27 deals were made across the NBA, with only five moves coming between December and January. On deadline day alone, a total of 15 trades were made.

Even though fewer moves have been made this season, there has been no shortage of rumors and the Brooklyn Nets have no shortage of tradeable players. Michael Porter Jr. tops the list of their valuable assets. The Athletic ranked him second on their trade board –– Nic Claxton also made the list at seventh.

Since most of Brooklyn's coveted players are on larger contracts, it can make executing a trade more challenging, which pushes completed trades closer to the deadline.

The Nets have been quieter than expected in trade discussions, shutting down multiple rumors involving Porter Jr. and Claxton, but they are far from untouchable. It's less about making a splash trade for a star player than it is about compiling future draft assets, and they feel as though they aren't getting proper compensation in current discussions.

With the way Brooklyn is performing on the court, it's clear that its focus is on the future. With a 12-30 record, the Nets have the fifth-best odds at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. Much like the Oklahoma City Thunder method, even if they don't plan on using the draft picks they receive, they are still valuable in future trades.

Brooklyn virtually has no untouchable players, meaning that multiple deals are probable around the deadline, even if they seem small. Much like its offseason trade action, where it made three deals across July and August –– multi-team trades, salary dumps and star player trades are on the table.

With 13 days remaining to engage in discussions, it's more about what other teams decide to do; the Nets are playing the waiting game. If they don't get their asking price on big contract players like Porter Jr., Claxton and Terance Mann, they'll be fine waiting until the offseason to make deals done.

The big contract players may make it to the end of this season, but players like Haywood Highsmith, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson are likely to be included in smaller deals at the deadline.