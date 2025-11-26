Nets Projected to Land Blue Blood Prospect in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Brooklyn Nets looked very promising in their last two wins, coming within the last five games. Against the Washington Wizards, the Nets took advantage of a fellow bottom feeder, outscoring them by a wide margin while limited shots in the fourth quarter.

A few nights later, the Nets managed to defeat the Boston Celtics, a playoff contender, on the road. A few of Brooklyn's veterans stood out, and the win surely boosted morale and showed fans a few bright spots within the organization.

However, wins come at a price for rebuilding teams. The Nets have slid in NBA Draft projections, with the fourth-best odds at the No. 1 pick. For context, the top three teams have a 14% at the first selection, meaning they're on the outside looking in right now at 3-14.

As a result, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Brooklyn watching other teams take three generational prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer. At No. 4, the Nets are projected to take Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina.

"Wilson also has more dunks than anyone in the country with 24 in just five games. His motor and bounce were well-documented heading into the season, but he's also earning easy baskets using his handle to get to spots and slice through defenses," Wasserman wrote. "And he's generating his own scoring opportunities and buckets with quick moves from the post and tough shotmaking around the key.

"Flashes of high-IQ passing and shooting range—plus the defensive tools and movement that were always signature selling points deemed translatable—suddenly suggest Wilson is separating into a clear top-five prospect."

Averaging extremely impressive numbers, Wilson isn't necessarily a bad consolation prize. He's an excellent slasher at 6-foot-10, and while he isn't much of a three-point shooter, the Atlanta native is knocking them down at a 40% rate through five games (five total attempts).

Wasserman compares Wilson to NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes, as the two get most of their shots inside the arc while rebounding at a high level from the wing. Barnes is a more advanced playmaker, but then again, Wilson is only 19 years old.

If they keep Michael Porter Jr. through next offseason, Brooklyn would have two towering 6-foot-10 wings along with Nic Claxton at center, meaning the rebounding numbers would be off the charts. However, the goal is to land one of those three generational prospects at No. 1.