The Brooklyn Nets Most Likely Trade Candidate, According to Insiders

The NBA trade season has gone slowly, with less than two weeks remaining to make deals. The Brooklyn Nets have frequently been in rumors, but are unwilling to rush any moves if they can't get adequate returns.

Still, it would be surprising if the Nets stayed completely silent at the deadline. Brooklyn's most likely trade candidate based on chatter from NBA insiders is Nic Claxton. He's a player who has been in trade rumors for the majority of his career because of his abilities on the court and the bargain contract he's on.

Claxton is averaging a career-high 12.8 points and four assists per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He's having one of the best seasons of his career at just 26 years old, and he is under contract until the 2028 offseason.

He signed a four-year, $97 million contract in 2024 and it's proving to be a steal. His annual cap hit goes down as well. This season, he is making $25.3 million and his salary will go down by $2.2 million in each of the next two seasons.

For reference, Claxton is making the 16th most money this season among centers around the league. Players like Naz Reid, Myles Turner and Jakob Poeltl are ahead of him.

Per NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Los Angeles Lakers are the primary team eyeing Claxton. The Lakers are shopping Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent in multiple deals, but the Nets are going to want at least one unprotected first-round pick in return. Rui Hachimura could also be included in a deal for Claxton, as he has an average annual salary of $17 million.

Claxton is valued highly around the league for his strengths in the pick-and-roll and his ability to guard multiple positions on defense.

He has also been rumored in trade talks with the Golden State Warriors, per Jackson Stone of ClutchPoints. The Warriors have some of the worst depth at center in the NBA and are often outsized by their opponents.

Al Horford and Quentin Post are the only true centers on Golden State's roster, and neither is particularly good on defense. Claxton could elevate team defense and give Stephen Curry a true interior threat.

Claxton could start on the majority of teams in the league, and he would contribute no matter where he went, but the Nets have no reason to offload him if a desirable offer can't be found.