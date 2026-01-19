What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Suns

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Phoenix Suns for the first time this season.

The Nets fell to the Chicago Bulls in the second game of a home and home set, as they went to work without Michael Porter Jr. and Drake Powell.

The Suns are coming off a 106-99 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday, as they've won 10 of their last 14 games.

Porter should be back in the lineup for Monday's tilt, as it's become more and more clear that Brooklyn needs its leading scorer back in the lineup to even have a chance of winning games since it has gone 0-8 without him logging a second of game action.

Porter saved the Nets from the jaws of defeat on Friday, coming up with a clutch basket with around five seconds left. Had it not been for that, the Nets would be staring at seven straight losses just about now.

The Nets' progress, however, shouldn't be measured in the win-loss column this season. As long as their players are developing nicely and they're positioning themselves well for a top pick in this year's draft, their outlook moving forward should improve dramatically.

With the Nets traveling and on the second game of a back-to-back set, the players will likely be playing with a ton of tired legs.

Danny Wolf has come alive in recent games, putting up 27 combined points in his last two games while shooting the 3-pointer at a solid clip.

Wolf and Day'Ron Sharpe displayed excellent chemistry in the Nets' win on Friday, as Wolf was finding Sharpe down low for some easy looks at the rim.

Assuming Powell is good to go, I assume Fernandez is going to utilize him as a secondary ball handler and the Nets' primary defender on Devin Booker.

Booker has been on absolute fire all season, re-establishing himself as arguably the best shooting guard in the league with Kevin Durant out of the desert.

The Nets' defense will have their hands full trying to contain the four-time All-Star, as he can get hot at all three levels and operate with and without the ball.

Brooklyn's defense will also have to account for Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, as both can also get hot in a hurry.

Barring a huge performance from MPJ, the Suns will likely sweep their way through their tour of the Big Apple.