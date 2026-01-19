Suns’ Star Could see Possible Return vs. Nets

The Nets are set to take on the Phoenix Suns tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, looking to rebound from a blowout loss.

On Sunday night, the Nets fell to the Bulls, 124-102, without several of its top contributors. The lack of Michael Porter Jr. led to a more balanced scoring attack from Brooklyn, though no one eclipsed more than 16 points. Brooklyn fell to 12-28 on the season, having lost seven in their last eight tries.

The positive side saw three Nets’ rookies go in double-digit scoring: Nolan Traore netting 16 points, Danny Wolf scoring 14 and Egor Demin adding 11.

Negatives included Brooklyn losing by 22 points to a star-less Bulls squad, with some pretty porous defense. Coby White scored 24 points, Ayo Donsumu added 19 and starters Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vukcevic added 17 points apiece.

Now, Brooklyn is looking to rebound against the Suns, who have overachieved relative to preseason expectations in the Western Conference. They currently stand at 25-17, good for No. 7 and the first Play-In spot.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Suns ahead of tonight’s game:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Devin Booker — Questionable: Left ankle soreness

Jamar’s Bouyea — Questionable: Concussion protocol

Jordan Goodwin — Available: Jaw sprain

Jalen Green — Questionable: Right hamstring strain

The Suns see a highly interesting injury report, getting questionable designations for two star shooting guards.

Devin Booker, the team’s longtime franchise star, is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness. He missed Jan. 15’s game against the Pistons, but played Saturday against the Knicks, scoring 27 points.

On the season, Booker is scoring 25.3 points and dishing 6.4 assists while shooting 45% overall.

The more interesting piece is the status of Jalen Green, who has played in just two games for the Suns this season.

Green missed the first eight games of the season with a hamstring injury. He played on Nov. 6, scoring 29 points on 50% shooting, though he exited Nov. 8’s game just six minutes in and hasn’t played since.

Green was a massive offseason acquisition for Phoenix, coming over in the Kevin Durant trade that also netted the Suns Dillon Brooks. Green, the former No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has averaged 20.1 points for his career.

The Nets and Suns tip off at 6:30 p.m. from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.