What a Perfect Trade Package Looks Like for the Nets

With just two weeks before the NBA trade deadline, time is ticking for teams around the league to make moves amid a flurry of rumors. One team to watch ahead of Feb. 5 is the Brooklyn Nets, whose best player has garnered interest from multiple organizations.

Michael Porter Jr. reportedly has a few potential suitors ahead of the deadline. The 6-foot-10 forward is having an All-Star-caliber season, averaging 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on incredible 48-40-85 shooting splits.

He has already proven to be capable of contributing to a championship team, evident in his tenure with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to Brooklyn. Porter brings a combination of efficient and quick scoring, as well as solid defense on the other end, given his frame.

With multiple teams interested, plus his value being at an all-time high, the Nets are expected to field at least a few offers for the 27-year-old ahead of the deadline. The question then remains, what do they desire in return?

At 12-30, good for 13th in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn has no need to compete for anything other than high lottery odds. The team got younger after drafting five prospects in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, all of whom have shown potential. The Nets also own 12 first-round selections from 2026 to 2032.

The goal, if MPJ were to be traded, is to get a package that features assets aligned with their future. Brooklyn's dream package for its star scorer is a mix of young talent and multiple first-round picks, and it might not necessarily be unattainable considering what role players such as Mikal Bridges and Desmond Bane have gone for in the past.

Alas, it's rare to get a perfect offer, especially when taking into account the Nets' record. Yes, Porter's stats aren't inflated, but can you truly replicate this production in a situation where he isn't the top-scoring option?

Realistically, Brooklyn fans should expect salary filler and one or two first-round picks because of Porter's $38.3 million salary for the 2025-26 season. Teams, including those in contention, are operating strictly under the first and second apron levels, so it would be tough for the Nets to get any young players on small contracts.

Anything can happen, but the dream scenario would be young players and first-round capital. Unfortunately, it's more likely for Brooklyn get back just one of those two things, but it still aligns with the timeline.