NBA Breaks Silence on Jamal Murray Throwing Object Onto Court
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray threw a heat pack onto the court during Tuesday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a Pool Report conducted by Vinny Benedetto of Denver Gazette, Crew Chief Marc Davis explained why no disciplinary action was taken at the time.
The following transcription is per the NBA’s official Pool Report:
QUESTION: The item that was thrown onto the court in the first half, were the officials aware that appeared to come from the Denver sideline? DAVIS: I was the lead official and I didn’t notice it was on the floor or where it came from until [Karl-Anthony] Towns scored.
QUESTION: If you had been aware of that, what would the punishment have been in that situation? DAVIS: We weren’t aware it had come from the bench. If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul.
QUESTION: Definitely a technical foul and not an ejection. DAVIS: Yes. For an ejection, you would have to determine it was thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration.
It will now be interesting to see if the NBA issues a fine for Murray’s actions, as that seemingly remains a possibility. For now, this is the extent of what the NBA has shared.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Could Pass LeBron James on Historic List Next Season
Former Nuggets Player Unleashes Controversial LeBron James Take