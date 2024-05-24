Denver Nuggets Coach Disagrees With Star’s Viral Statement
Last week, Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. revealed that he apologized to the Denver Nuggets for their shocking second-round loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. When Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about his star's comments, he vehemently disagreed with them.
During the Denver Nuggets' exit interviews this week, Michael Malone was asked about Michael Porter Jr. apologizing to the team.
"I'd be remiss if I didn't say that I couldn't disagree with him more," Malone said. "I don't want Michael Porter putting the series loss on him. We win together, we lose together. Michael is a huge part of our team. We do not beat the LA Lakers without Michael Porter's stellar play, efficient play."
MIchael Porter Jr.'s play during the NBA Playoffs was the definition of a double-edged sword. Against the Lakers, MPJ averaged 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds on 55/49/77 shooting from the field. Against the Timberwolves, he averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds on 37/33/77 shooting.
In all honesty, the Denver Nuggets probably beat the Minnesota Timberwolves if Michael Porter Jr. just plays to his averages. However, the same statement could be said about numerous players on the roster, including Jamal Murray. The only two consistent players throughout the entire series were Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.
No one expected the Denver Nuggets to get eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals. Now, they'll have far more time than anticipated to think about how to get better next season.
