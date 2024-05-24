Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets President Makes Big Nikola Jokic Statement After Loss to Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two

Joey Linn

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Whenever a team loses early in the playoffs, questions begin about what might come next. The defending champion Denver Nuggets are no exception, as their second round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves has some wondering what they plan on doing this offseason. 

While the Nuggets have one of the more complete rosters in basketball, they do have some needs to address this summer. With the incredibly restrictive new CBA, roster building has never been more difficult, but the Nuggets do not plan on letting that stop them from improving this offseason.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke was asked about the second luxury tax apron and the roster building limitations it brings, saying, “When Nikola Jokic is on your roster, you’re going for it. We have the best player in the world. We have a responsibility to him to try and go for it.”

While this is easier said than done, it seems Denver will spare no expense when it comes to building the best possible roster around Jokic. The Western Conference has not been this consistently wide open in quite some time, which puts even more pressure on teams like Denver to maximize this window of opportunity. 

With a player like Jokic, Denver will always be in the mix, and that seems to be their plan. 

