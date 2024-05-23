NBA Champion Slams Denver Nuggets Coach's Controversial Statement
Michael Malone is one of the most emotional coaches in the NBA. He can motivate like no other and his players want to run through a wall for him, but unfortunately, there's a less pretty side to that coin.
After the Denver Nuggets were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a dramatic Game 7, Malone called a reporter's question a "stupid ass question". In all honesty, the question was very fair, and that's why so many didn't appreciate Malone's rant - including Richard Jefferson.
During an episode of Richard Jefferson's Road Trippin Podcast, Jefferson slammed Malone for his controversial comments.
"It's hard to do, but I was always taught to handle success like a gentleman and handle failure like a man," Jefferson said. "Look, you just lost Game 7. You're supposed to be frustrated, but they're not stupid ass questions. You're frustrated, but they're not stupid ass questions. These are legitimate questions from legitimate reporters."
The biggest issue that Richard Jefferson had with Michael Malone's statement was how hypocritical it was. The Nuggets can't be the team that talks trash and keeps receipts but then can't answer an honest question after a loss.
"Look, we saw the tour," Jefferson said. "We saw the success. We saw the revenge tour. Oh, we're keeping receipts and this and that. I love that. That's part of what Coach Malone does well. He inspires his guys. But when you lose and someone asks you a legitimate question, you can't have it both ways."
For as much as Denver Nuggets fans love coach Michael Malone, Richard Jefferson isn't wrong here. It's understandable for Malone to be upset after Game 7, but it was a very hypocritical moment.