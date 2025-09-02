2x NBA Champion Mike Miller Puts Former Nuggets' Lottery Pick on Blast
Assuming you haven't traded away your first-round draft pick, teams that don't qualify for the NBA playoffs are entered into the draft lottery. The odds of landing the first-overall pick in the respective draft are determined by team record, with the three teams holding the worst record having the highest chance at landing the top selection.
Before they became a perennial NBA Championship contender, the Denver Nuggets were lottery dwellers. From 2014 to 2018, the Nuggets missed the postseason, allowing them to stockpile high-upside talent with lottery selections. While they were able to select quality players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., they also had their misses.
Given that they traded him away, Donovan Mitchell was definitely a miss by the Nuggets, as he was dealt to the Utah Jazz on draft night for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles, and he's gone on to become one of the premier guards in the NBA. However, that would've all been forgotten if Denver's 2015 first-round pick panned out to be the player many expected him to be.
Recently, on an episode of The OGs with Udonis Haslem and the Morris twins, co-host Mike Miller shared a story of his interaction with a young Nuggets player during the end of his career, with all signs pointing toward the player being 2015 seventh overall pick Emmanuel Mudiay.
"When I was in Denver my last couple of years...the ownership came to me and said, 'Hey man. We need to work on this kid's jumper, just work'," Miller said. He went on to share that after hitting the player up, which appears to be Mudiay, he showed up late to every practice with Miller, getting later each time.
"Shows up at 9:45. I hit up bossman, this ain't it. This was a lottery pick man, and went out the league," Miller added.
Emmanuel Mudiay's Downfall in the NBA
Despite being the number one recruit in the country, Mudiay decided to forgo college and play in the CBA in China instead. There's no telling, but that likely could've been the start of his poor decision-making in his basketball career.
Even without seeing him play against comparable talent in college, the Nuggets took a chance on Mudiay with the seventh-overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, betting on the upside for a player that drew comparisons to the likes of John Wall.
Mudiay went on to finish seventh in Rookie of the Year voting in 2016, but it was a season where he shot a horrific 43.7 TS%. Based on that and the apparent off-the-court issues with Mudiay as highlighted by Miller, the Nuggets already seemingly phased him out of their plans by drafting Jamal Murray seventh overall in 2016.
Mudiay's role would continue to decrease in Denver before being traded in 2018, and the once-promising guard phased out of the league by 2022.
Related Articles
Serbian Forward Gets Honest on Learning From Nikola Jokić
Carmelo Anthony’s Ex-Coach Reveals Harsh Truth On Early Struggles In Denver