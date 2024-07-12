Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of Golden State Warriors Free Agent
In an official announcement on Friday, the Denver Nuggets announced the signing of Golden State Warriors free agent Dario Saric. In their announcement, the 2023 NBA champions wrote the following:
"Saric, 6-10 and 225 pounds, appeared in 64 games (nine starts) for Golden State last season, averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 37.6% from three-point range in 17.2 minutes per game."
On Saric's NBA career, the Nuggets added, "The seven-year NBA veteran has appeared in 477 career games (226 starts) for Golden State, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Minnesota and Philadelphia, holding career averages of 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 36.2% from three in 22.8 minutes per game. Saric has also appeared in 24 playoff games and been a part of four playoff series victories, averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 40.0% shooting from long range in those games."
Saric will help the Nuggets off their bench, likely as a stretch five. Denver has been looking for backup front court depth to help out Nikola Jokic, and Saric looks to be the type of players who can help with that.
In their press release on the signing, the Nuggets added, "The 30-year-old native of Sibenik, Croatia was drafted with the 12th pick of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic before being sent to Philadelphia in a draft-night trade."
