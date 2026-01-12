Nuggets' Peyton Watson Earns Unexpected Award From NBA

The Denver Nuggets have had quite the week, going 3-1 in four games, despite playing without Nikola Jokic in all of them and Jamal Murray in three of them. Even while severely shorthanded, the Nuggets were able to string together a few huge wins, largely thanks to head coach David Adelman and a few key rotational players stepping up.

The biggest riser in Jokic's absence has been 23-year-old wing Peyton Watson, who is now getting recognition from the NBA. After a very impressive four games, Watson has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, the first honor of his career.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 12.



West: Peyton Watson (@nuggets)

East: Scottie Barnes (@Raptors) pic.twitter.com/TfhcXvoJ3l — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2026

Peyton Watson's emergence

Over his last four games, Watson has averaged 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game, shooting 50% from the field and 70% from three-point range. Watson has emerged as a rising star for the Nuggets while playing second fiddle to Murray, as he has truly taken his game to the next level since Denver was hit with the injury bug.

Watson is now the third Nugget to be honored as the West Player of the Week, joining Jokic (2x) and Murray. No other team in the NBA has even had two different players win the award in either conference this season, and the Nuggets have had three.

Of course, Watson being honored for this award comes as a surprise, but it is hard to deny the impressive week he put together. Most notably, he led the Nuggets to three wins in four games where the team was severely shorthanded, and that is certainly factored into the decision.

Watson was patient, and it paid off

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts during a timeout in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets took a chance on Watson with the last pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, as he was seen as more of a project player with defensive upside. Now, Watson is thriving with the ball in his hands, showing that patience has paid off for the fourth-year wing.

"Since college, people doubted my ability to contribute offensively. I think that's always been something that I've been itching to get out and prove to people. At the end of the day, waiting my turn was the best thing for me. I've gotten so much better. I've developed a lot. I've had time to mature as a young man. Right now feels like perfect timing to unleash what I've been working on," Watson said over the weekend.

“Waiting my turn was 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑺𝑻 thing for me.” - Peyton Watson 🗣️🎱 https://t.co/QDeNgcMVDF pic.twitter.com/zBbUFaVbTp — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 10, 2026

Of course, the Nuggets needed Watson to step up while they dealt with injuries, but he was ready. Now, Watson is not only helping the Nuggets win games, but he is putting on a showcase ahead of free agency in the offseason.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, this is likely Watson's last season in Denver, as the franchise will struggle to pay him what he deserves in the offseason. While Watson's recent play has been a blessing for the team, he has been improving his value, which will hurt the franchise in the long run.

The Nuggets are certainly eager to get everyone healthy again, especially with guys like Jokic, Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas, but having a player like Watson who can step up and take his game to the next level in their absence has been a game-changer. While unexpected, Watson undoubtedly deserved the Player of the Week nod from the NBA.

