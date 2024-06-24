Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Makes Major Contract Decision
It was announced on Monday afternoon by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that veteran point guard Reggie Jackson will exercise his player option for next season and return to the Denver Nuggets. Jackson was acquired by Denver at the 2023 NBA trade deadline and was on that championship roster.
While Jackson was acquired to play a bench role for Denver that season, he quickly fell out of their rotation. When Denver lost versatile guard Bruce Brown in free agency, they re-signed Jackson with the hope he could regain the form he had early in his Clippers tenure and be a serviceable backup point guard.
Appearing in all 82 games for the Nuggets last season, Jackson averaged 10.2 points per game in 22.2 minutes per game. Jackson started 23 games for Denver last year, as starting point guard Jamal Murray dealt with different injuries throughout the season.
Picking up his option, Jackson will be returning to Denver where he could presumably play a very similar role to the one he had last season. As an expiring contract, Jackson could also be used in a trade, but it remains to be seen what the Nuggets plan to do with their roster.
A 13-year NBA veteran, Jackson has a lot of experience, including in the postseason. With 87 playoff games under his belt, Jackson has had some big moments in the playoffs, most notably with the Clippers in 2021. A well-liked locker room presence, Jackson is a great teammate the Nuggets have been happy to have around.
