Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Aug 10, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA forward Carmelo Anthony (15) reacts against Australia during men's basketball preliminary round in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
During a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony addressed Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark being left off the Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics.

"It can come off as disrespectful," Anthony said when asked about the perception if Clark made the roster over more established WNBA players. "But it's like, what we want? We want this to be the biggest sh-t ever. And it's going to be, because it's just the domination of the US women's team."

Anthony continued, saying, "But now you get a whole other conversation, and I think what people are afraid of is if she don't play. If she don't play, because she's a competitor, so she's gonna enjoy the moment. If she don't play, the noise that everybody is gonna have to deal with."

Addressing the argument that Clark should make the team for marketing reasons, Anthony said, "Should she be on there for branding purposes? Everybody is thinking that part. Nobody is is thinking you gotta earn your way... You have to earn your keep. For me honestly... I think the timing f--ks everything up for Caitlin. You haven't been in camp... I think those ladies in front of you right now, they've been there, they earned it, they deserve it, and they're gonna go over there and win the gold medal. You gotta wait your turn."

These were nuanced thoughts from Anthony, who was a Team USA legend during his time with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

