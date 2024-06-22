Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent

This Denver Nuggets veteran will be an NBA free agent

Joey Linn

Apr 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Denver Nuggets bench reacts to a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Denver Nuggets bench reacts to a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have done very well to keep a core group of players around Nikola Jokic for the last several years. This is not easy to do, especially as the NBA enters their new CBA, but it is something Denver has been able to accomplish. In addition to keeping their core together, Denver has also done a good job adding impactful veterans to their roster. 

Whether this impact has been felt on the court or in the locker room, Denver has benefited from the presence of some experienced players. This includes veteran center DeAndre Jordan, who is nearing the end of his NBA career, but is still a great locker room presence. 

Jordan is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, meaning he can sign with any team. Appearing in 36 games for the Nuggets last season, Jordan averaged just 11 minutes per contest, but did have some big moments.

Denver could certainly upgrade over Jordan this summer, as backup center has been one of their weaker positions, or they could re-sign the veteran for a similar role to the one he had the last two seasons. There could be interest in Jordan around the league for a similar role to the one he has played in Denver, because there is always value in a veteran leader with championship experience.

In addition to Jordan's free agency, the Nuggets are awaiting word from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson on their player options

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News