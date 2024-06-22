Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Will Be A Free Agent
The Denver Nuggets have done very well to keep a core group of players around Nikola Jokic for the last several years. This is not easy to do, especially as the NBA enters their new CBA, but it is something Denver has been able to accomplish. In addition to keeping their core together, Denver has also done a good job adding impactful veterans to their roster.
Whether this impact has been felt on the court or in the locker room, Denver has benefited from the presence of some experienced players. This includes veteran center DeAndre Jordan, who is nearing the end of his NBA career, but is still a great locker room presence.
Jordan is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, meaning he can sign with any team. Appearing in 36 games for the Nuggets last season, Jordan averaged just 11 minutes per contest, but did have some big moments.
Denver could certainly upgrade over Jordan this summer, as backup center has been one of their weaker positions, or they could re-sign the veteran for a similar role to the one he had the last two seasons. There could be interest in Jordan around the league for a similar role to the one he has played in Denver, because there is always value in a veteran leader with championship experience.
In addition to Jordan's free agency, the Nuggets are awaiting word from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson on their player options
