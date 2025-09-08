Do The Nuggets Already Have Russell Westbrook’s Replacement?
The Denver Nuggets decided to take a chance on Russell Westbrook in the 2024 offseason, after two lackluster stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz and bought out in the deal that landed the Clippers Kris Dunn, allowing the former MVP to team up with the then-reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic.
While Westbrook's tenure in Denver did cause frustration at times with Nuggets fans, there's no doubt that he brought immense value to the rotation and was a bargain at his price. Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 75 games, while being a starter in 36 of them.
However, his play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs was underwhelming to say the least. Whether the Nuggets had planned on moving on from Westbrook prior to that series or not, the ex-All-Star declined his player option and currently remains a free agent, with the Sacramento Kings appearing to be the likely destination.
As the Nuggets head into the 2025-26 season, there's one question in Westbrook's absence: Is there a replacement for him currently on the roster?
The Most Likely Contender
Looking at Denver's roster heading into training camp, the player most likely to fill that role is 2023 NBA Champion and ex-Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, who has since returned to the team after a two-year stint away with multiple franchises.
The 29-year-old hybrid guard is a unique player who has point guard skills but can play like a wing at times. During Denver's 2023 NBA title run, he was tremendous, averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds as a key reserve during the postseason. He was able to earn more opportunities as a starter of the past two seasons, but now moves back to the bench with Denver.
Similar to Westbrook, Brown won't bring you value as an outside shooter, with just a 33.7% career average from three. However, he brings value as a versatile defender and brings a little bit of everything on the offensive end. But, Brown isn't the only player on this roster with a chance to replace Westbrook.
The Silent Contender
Amid all the offseason acquisitions Denver has made, a player that continues to fly under the radar is now third-year guard Jalen Pickett. Pickett saw limited action as a rookie but was able to earn some quality minutes last season. While it wasn't high volume at 2.1 attempts per game, Pickett did shoot 39.6% from three, a much higher mark than Brown.
In the 49 games he played last season, Pickett also earned four starts, making the most of them. He averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, while boasting an impressive 67.1 TS%. Pickett even recorded a triple-double in one of his starts against the San Antonio Spurs, which came in a seven-point loss.
Given Brown is a fan-favorite and played well during his tenure in Denver, Pickett will have to prove it to the coaching staff in training camp if he wants to earn his spot in a now deep Denver rotation. A player many are overlooking could be the one to fill the void left by Westbrook as the lead reserve guard.