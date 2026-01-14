Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

A pair of banged up teams are set to face off on Wednesday night, as the Denver Nuggets hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver is coming off a win on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, but it may be without more than just Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas on the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Dallas has lost Anthony Davis for at least the next six weeks, furthering the thinking that the team should tank this season. The Mavs are 10-10 when Davis plays, but they are just 5-15 in the 20 games that he’s missed to this point.

Rookie sensation Cooper Flagg will aim to carry this team over the next few months, but it’s hard to see Dallas making the playoffs in the West.

The Nuggets are trying to stay afloat with Jokic (knee) sidelined, but can they win as road favorites on Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Nuggets -1.5 (-102)

Mavs +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -110

Mavs: -110

Total

226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Nuggets record: 27-13

Mavs record: 15-25

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Mavs Injury Report

Anthony Davis – outKyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Dante Exum – out

P.J. Washington – questionable

Brandon Williams – questionable

Max Christie – doubtful

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Miles Kelly – questionable

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 4.5 Assists (-141)

I’m buying Flagg as a prop target against Denver:

Flagg has really improved as a playmaker as his rookie season has gone on, and he's averaging 5.9 assists per game over his last 15 contests.

During that 15-game stretch, Flagg is averaging 7.9 potential assists per game, which is slightly up from the 7.4 potential assists he's averaging for the entire season.

Now, the rookie sensation takes on a Denver team that is 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent assists per game. Flagg nearly had a triple-double (33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) the last time he faced Denver, and he's wildly undervalued with this prop set at just 4.5 dimes.

Over his last 15 games, Flagg has five or more assists in 12 of them. I'm buying him as a prop target now that he's the clear focal point of this Dallas attack.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets put together a huge fourth quarter on Tuesday night to beat the Pelicans, and I’m buying them on Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bettors may want to wait and see if Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon play in this game (they both played on Tuesday), but the Mavericks’ struggles without Anthony Davis are too much for me to look past.

Dallas is just 5-15 when the star forward doesn’t play, and it’s 7-13 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

The Nuggets have a ton of injuries, but they’ve won games against Philly, Boston, New Orleans and Toronto without Nikola Jokic and multiple other rotation pieces.

I’m going to trust the Nuggets and their infrastructure to get a win against a Dallas team that may be going in the tank for a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Pick: Nuggets Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

