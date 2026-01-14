Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Mavs)

Dallas Mavericks star big man Anthony Davis reportedly could be back in the lineup sooner than originally expected as he deals with a hand injury.

Originally, Davis reportedly needed surgery and would miss multiple months with the injury. However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday night that a second opinion revealed that Davis will not need surgery and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

That gives him a chance to return to Dallas at some point after the All-Star break -- if he's not traded by then.

Update: Dallas' Anthony Davis will not require surgery on his injured hand after a second opinion with specialist Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/RtoY5SutHr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2026

The Mavericks have struggled without Davis this season, going just 5-15 in the games that he's missed and 10-10 in the games that he's played in. Even if Dallas keeps Davis through the trade deadline, it may be in the franchise's best interest to lose more games this season to earn a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Ultimately, Dallas has to focus on building around Cooper Flagg with all of the injury issues Davis has dealt with since he was acquired by Dallas.

This season, the All-Star big man is averaging 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

With Davis sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, here's a look at how to bet on the Mavs in the prop market.

Best Mavericks Prop Bet vs. Nuggets

Cooper Flagg OVER 4.5 Assists (-141)

Flagg has really improved as a playmaker as his rookie season has gone on, and he's averaging 5.9 assists per game over his last 15 contests.

During that stretch, Flagg is averaging 7.9 potential assists per game, which is slightly up from the 7.4 potential assists he's averaging for the entire season.

Now, the rookie sensation takes on a Denver team that is 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent assists per game. Flagg nearly had a triple-double (33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) the last time he faced Denver, and he's wildly undervalued with this prop set at just 4.5 dimes.

Over his last 15 games, Flagg has five or more assists in 12 of them. I'm buying him as a prop target now that he's the clear focal point of this Dallas attack.

