Ex-NBA Star Compares 7-foot-1 Phenom to Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, seems to be a one-of-a-kind star, but there seem to be plenty of other players who try to replicate his game. Of course, his blend of skill, size, and basketball IQ makes it hard for any other player to recreate his game, but the Portland Trail Blazers' new rookie is certainly making a case for himself.
The Trail Blazers shocked many when they selected Yang Hansen 16th overall in the draft, as they had to pull him out of the crowd to get him onto the stage, but the franchise certainly saw what the Chinese big man could become.
Hansen, 20, is a 7-foot-1 force, but is also one of the best passers in this year's rookie class. The big man has showcased his high-level offensive skillset throughout the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Via NBA: "Blazers first-round pick Yang Hansen continues to impress in #NBA2KSummerLeague action!
🔥 15 points
🔥 4 rebounds
🔥 3 triples
🔥 2 blocks"
Via Hoop Central: "HANSEN YANG MAKING PLAYS. 🔥"
The impressive Trail Blazers rookie recently drew a lofty comparison to Jokic from former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.
"These are the type of guys that when they get into the game, you can see all their attributes. In the past, in drafts, working out, you miss this. I don't know how they missed Jokic, but I know when you talk about a guy like this, you don't want him to go in the second round, and then someone gets him and then boom he turns into a superstar," Arenas said.
"...It looks like he has one-on-one skills. Playmake, he can shoot. So the lane you put him in is the Jokic, Sengun type of lane, and with those guys, you always want to take them in the first round because they can do a little bit of everything."
Arenas explains why Hansen did not fall to the second round of the draft, despite many of the NBA draft experts predicting he would. It is rare to get a player of his size and skill, so the Trail Blazers taking an early chance on him could certainly pay off, although he has some heavy expectations with all of the Nikola Jokic comparisons he is receiving.