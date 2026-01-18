Concerning Nuggets Stat Could Rush Nikola Jokic Back From Injury

The Denver Nuggets have managed to stay afloat without Nikola Jokic, winning seven of their ten games since he went down with a knee injury. ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that the three-time MVP is expected to return to action by the end of the month, but there could be one huge reason for the Nuggets to nudge him back as soon as possible.

Of course, the Nuggets should NOT rush Jokic back from injury, as there is no reason to risk anything with the superstar center. However, they will certainly want him back sooner rather than later.

The Nuggets have the NBA's hardest remaining schedule, facing opponents with an average win percentage of .548, with the second-hardest remaining schedule in the league being the Oklahoma City Thunder (.539).

Through their first 42 games of the season, the Nuggets have had the NBA's easiest schedule, facing opponents with an average win percentage of .477, which explains their immense success despite the injuries.

What makes Nuggets' schedule the hardest?

The Nuggets still have to face the 35-8 Oklahoma City Thunder four times this season, as the two Northwest Division powerhouses have yet to meet this season. That alone makes the Nuggets' remaining schedule very tough, but it does not stop there.

The Nuggets also face the 30-10 Detroit Pistons twice, the 29-13 San Antonio Spurs three times, the 25-17 New York Knicks twice, and the 24-16 Los Angeles Lakers three times, among many other challenging matchups.

Things will not be easy for the Nuggets, and if Jokic is sidelined for too long, they could certainly start to feel the impact of his absence much more. So far, the Nuggets have survived Jokic's absence, but four of their seven wins without him have come against lottery teams, including wins against two of the three worst teams in the league (Pelicans and Wizards).

The bright side for Denver

Of course, things could start to go south for the Nuggets with the NBA's toughest remaining schedule, but they have a cushion. Only two of Denver's eight remaining games in January come against teams with winning records, giving Jokic some more time to return to action. However, once February comes around, things start to get tough.

Ten of the Nuggets' 11 February games will be against teams currently in the playoff or play-in picture, including two matchups with the Thunder. While Jokic is expected to return in late January, Denver's February 1st home matchup against the Thunder could be marked on their calendar as a game they need Jokic available for.

By the time the Nuggets really get into the swing of their end-of-season scheduling hardships, Jokic should be back on the floor, along with Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun.

Still, knowing they have the league's toughest remaining schedule could certainly make the Nuggets try to speed up Jokic's recovery process.

