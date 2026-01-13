Nuggets List All Five Starters on Injury Report vs. Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets have been plagued by injuries this season. Before Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun could return from extended absences, Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas, and Cam Johnson all went down with significant injuries of their own.

Now, the Nuggets have to deal with a plethora of injuries, with even star point guard Jamal Murray getting banged up, but the team continues to find ways to win. The Nuggets have won three of their last four games, coming off an upset win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a game without Jokic, Murray, Braun, Valanciunas, and Johnson.

Nuggets Tim Hardaway Jr. 25 PTS (8-12 FG, 5-9 3P, 88% TS), 2 REB, 2 STL, team-high +27 (+/-) vs. Bucks



Averaging career-highs in FG% (46.3%) and 3P% (41.4%) in his 13th season https://t.co/IIcbcr57y6 pic.twitter.com/uGEYvIg2ad — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) January 12, 2026

The Nuggets now head into a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, who sit in last place in the West with a 9-32 record halfway through the season. On paper, the Nuggets should not have much trouble with this Pelicans team, but they still deal with a handful of key injuries that could impact Tuesday's game.

Nuggets list all five starters on injury report

The Nuggets' opening-day starting lineup of Murray, Braun, Johnson, Gordon, and Jokic was one of the best five-man lineups in the NBA, but it has been plagued with injuries since the first few weeks of the season. Ahead of Tuesday's game in New Orleans, the Nuggets have listed all five of those starters on their injury report. Denver's full injury report:

Aaron Gordon - PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)

Spencer Jones - PROBABLE (left ankle inflammation; illness)

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain; illness)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left ankle bone bruise)

Jonas Valanciunas - OUT (right calf strain)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Of course, missing guys like Jokic, Braun, Johnson, and Valanciunas is bad enough, but with Murray dealing with an injury too, the Nuggets' situation cannot get much worse. In his last two games without Jokic, Murray has averaged an absurd 24.5 points and 16.5 assists, showing what he can do as the lead ball-handler for this team.

If Murray is able to suit up, despite their other absences, the Nuggets will have a much better chance to win. Still, though, the Nuggets have won two recent games without Murray or Jokic on the floor.

Pelicans' injury report vs. Nuggets

The Pelicans are typically the team dealing with all of the injuries, and while they have still had poor injury luck this season, it could be worse. The Pelicans' full injury report:

Saddiq Bey - QUESTIONABLE (right hip flexor strain)

Jose Alvarado - OUT (left oblique strain)

Herb Jones - OUT (right ankle sprain)

Dejounte Murray - OUT (right Achilles rupture)

The Pelicans have not had a concrete starting lineup this season, but Bey and Jones have started 26 and 23 games, respectively. The Pelicans have already been performing poorly enough as it is, winning just one of their last 11 games, so their backs will truly be against the wall if they are down a few key players as well.

Even with these injuries, the Pelicans have a few players who could give the Nuggets some trouble. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Jordan Poole, Derik Queen, and Jeremiah Fears are all worth noting, and if they are clicking on Tuesday night, it would not be shocking for the Nuggets to walk out of New Orleans with a loss.

The Nuggets and Pelicans are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

