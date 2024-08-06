Jamal Murray Gets Slammed For Poor Paris Olympics Performance
Team Canada's run in the Paris Olympics is over and it didn't end with a bang for Jamal Murray, but a whimper. Murray's performance in the Olympics arguably couldn't have been worse.
On Tuesday against Canada, Jamal Murray put up 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 turnovers on 3/13 shooting from the field. He played 24 minutes off the bench, leading the bench, but it was for nothing. Throughout the Olympics as a whole, Jamal Murray shot 7/17 from the field and 2/14 from three. Unfortunately for Murray, his performance is getting him dragged across social media.
Murray is in the midst of contract negotiations with the Denver Nuggets and the timing couldn't have been any worse. While he was likely looking at the Olympics as a means of commanding even more money, some on social media are joking that he should just sign the contract immediately now.
Ever since the first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jamal Murray hasn't looked like himself, and that continued into the Olympics. Against the Lakers, Murray averaged 23.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 40/29/86 shooting from the field. Against the Timberwolves, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 40/33/100 shooting. In the Olympics, he simply couldn't make a shot.
It's going to be a very rough day for Jamal Murray after his horrific Olympic performance. The best thing he can do at this exact moment is stay off of social media.
