Luka Doncic's Former Teammate Gets Honest on Controversial Moment
Luka Doncic isn't always the easiest teammate to play for. Despite that, DeAndre Jordan has nothing but glowing things to say about his former teammate. Throughout their tenure together, many thought the two may have had some beef, especially when perceived drama was brewing during rebounds.
Years ago, when DeAndre Jordan and Luka Doncic were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks, DeAndre would jokingly shove Luka out of the way during rebounds. Once the media caught on, it became a huge topic of conversation, where many thought the two legitimately didn't like each other. During a recent episode of Podcast P, DeAndre Jordan set that record straight.
"Luka and I were great man," DeAndre said. "I think that video got kinda blown out of proportion. Luka is very animated, but I love Luka. I told him, 'Every rebound is mine. I'm getting every rebound. I'm gonna give y'all the ball, but I'm getting every rebound.' It was just funny because when I got the rebound, I was like, 'Yeah bitch.' I'm like, this is like a joking thing, but when people get stuff on media, it's kinda like, "Luka was upset with DeAndre about this.' No, we laughed about it in the locker room afterward."
Regardless of whatever people may think, DeAndre Jordan says he loved playing with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Luka's ability to be a playmaker is something DeAndre never took for granted.
"Playing with Luka was great," DeAndre said. "He came in when he was 18 or 19 years old, and he had it then. For me, a guy who is going to feed off of playmaking guard, it was great to be able to play with a guy like that."
DeAndre Jordan is one of the longest-tenured players in the NBA for a reason. Players love being around him, he's a great energy guy in the locker room, and can produce in the rare situations that he still needs to. The Denver Nuggets themselves would be the first to admit that.
