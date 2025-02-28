NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo News In Nuggets-Bucks
The marquee NBA Thursday night matchup is set between the Milwaukee Bucks and the visiting Denver Nuggets. Both teams hold top-five seeds in their respective conferences, as the Nuggets are on fire with a 9-1 record over their last 10 games. Furthermore, the matchup will highlight two of the best players in the NBA.
Currently chasing Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the MVP, according to online betting odds, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been having a historic season as he aims to be the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season. On the other side, there's Giannis Antetokounmpo, as recent news indicates what his status will be for Thursday's game.
According to Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo will be on a minute reaction due to a calf injury he's been dealing with. In Milwaukee's last contest against the Houston Rockets, Giannis logged just under 32 minutes. Since returning from injury, he has yet to reach the 32-minute mark.
Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to react:
"How does Doc still have a job?" one user questioned.
"bucks just wanna keep a losing streak i guess," an upset fan replied.
"just dont play lol," another user added.
As can be seen by the reactions, Milwaukee fans are upset to see that Rivers isn't unleashing Antetokounmpo despite him wanting to keep Giannis from getting injured again.
Antetokounmpo was averaging 35.0 points and 13.6 rebounds per game in the five games leading up to his injury and has taken a step back in production since his return, as he nurses back to 100%. In a pivotal game against the Nuggets, the Bucks will need everything they can get from Antetokounmpo. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT.
