Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak on Sunday, defeating the Dallas Mavericks to make it five-straight wins. This game came down to the wire, as Nikola Jokic and Kyrie Irving seemingly went punch for punch in the fourth quarter.
Irving finished with a game-high 43 points, but Jokic had the better all-around performance with a dominant line of 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists. Jokic made several huge plays down the stretch of this game to secure the 122-120 win for Denver.
As he has done several times in his NBA career, Jokic recorded a stat line in this game that no other player in NBA history has reached.
Already a three-time MVP, Jokic is firmly in the mix for another one. While it is still very early, the superstar center is putting up historic numbers and now has the Nuggets winning games.
The Nuggets started the season 0-2, but this five-game winning streak has improved their record to 7-3 which is good for fourth in the Western Conference.
This loss dropped the Mavericks to an even 5-5 through their first 10 games, which is a disappointing record for the defending Western Conference champions.
In addition to Irving’s 43 points in this loss, Luka Doncic finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. This star duo was unable to overcome the play of Jokic and his teammates as Denver defended its home floor.
