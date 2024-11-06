Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
The Denver Nuggets have won two-straight games, and four of their last five. This stretch comes after the Nuggets dropped their first two games of the season, as they are playing much better of late.
Head coach Michael Malone is still searching for his best combinations off the bench, as the Nuggets have a couple different pieces they are integrating. One of the new players Denver added this offseason is 17-year veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.
Starting the last two games due to the absence of Jamal Murray, who is currently in the NBA’s concussion protocol, Westbrook has been playing well.
A recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Nuggets have interest in one of Westbrook’s former Lakers teammates, Lonnie Walker IV.
“Denver has emerged as a ‘team to watch’ alongside Boston for Lonnie Walker's potential NBA return as the season unfolds, league sources tell @TheSteinLine,” Stein wrote on X.
Walker was in training camp with the Boston Celtics, but was waived before the regular season began. Now an NBA free agent, the former 18th overall pick is reportedly drawing some interest around the league.
In a new update, Stein revealed the latest on the possibility of Denver signing Walker.
“I was told that Denver is a team to watch,” Stein reiterated. “The Nuggets are monitoring this. All the Nuggets can do is offer him a minimum. They’d also have to create the roster space to do it. But the Nuggets were mentioned to me, along with the Celtics, at this point as the two teams most closely monitoring Walker and would like to bring him back.”
As Stein noted, the Nuggets will have to clear a roster spot in order to bring Walker in. The 25-year-old guard spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, where he appeared in 58 contests and averaged 9.7 points in 17.4 minutes per game.
Westbrook and Walker appeared in 35 games together during their time on the Lakers, so there is some chemistry there if the two become a backcourt pairing off Denver’s bench.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List