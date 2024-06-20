Philadelphia 76ers Could Offer Denver Nuggets Champion Massive Contract
The Philadelphia 76ers are in a very interesting spot this summer. With two stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia expects to contend in the Eastern Conference next season. Also with the cap space to offer a star free agent a max contract, Philadelphia could drastically improve their roster before next season.
This makes the 76ers perhaps the most interesting team in free agency, because it is rare for a team to have cap space and title aspirations in this age of the NBA. While Philadelphia is expected to pursue LA Clippers star Paul George, they could go several different directions with their cap space. Per a recent podcast episode, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said the 76ers could have real interest in Denver Nuggets champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
“A bunch of names have been mentioned and one that I don't think has been mentioned, I think Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a free-agent to watch this summer potentially as a player option," Lowe said. "He's in a good position to secure a nice long term deal, I think Philly will take a look at him."
As previously mentioned, due to their cap space, Philadelphia could offer Caldwell-Pope a very large contract. Whether or not this would be enough to lure him away from what has become a very solid situation for him is unclear, but Philadelphia is certainly in play due to their financial flexibility.
