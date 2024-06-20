Inside The Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers Could Offer Denver Nuggets Champion Massive Contract

The 76ers reportedly have interest in this Nuggets player

Joey Linn

Jan 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a very interesting spot this summer. With two stars in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia expects to contend in the Eastern Conference next season. Also with the cap space to offer a star free agent a max contract, Philadelphia could drastically improve their roster before next season.

This makes the 76ers perhaps the most interesting team in free agency, because it is rare for a team to have cap space and title aspirations in this age of the NBA. While Philadelphia is expected to pursue LA Clippers star Paul George, they could go several different directions with their cap space. Per a recent podcast episode, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said the 76ers could have real interest in Denver Nuggets champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“A bunch of names have been mentioned and one that I don't think has been mentioned, I think Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a free-agent to watch this summer potentially as a player option," Lowe said. "He's in a good position to secure a nice long term deal, I think Philly will take a look at him."

As previously mentioned, due to their cap space, Philadelphia could offer Caldwell-Pope a very large contract. Whether or not this would be enough to lure him away from what has become a very solid situation for him is unclear, but Philadelphia is certainly in play due to their financial flexibility.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News