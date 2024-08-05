Russell Westbrook Reacts to Novak Djokovic Making History During Paris Olympics
Novak Djokovic has already had one of the greatest careers in tennis history. Now, he's only added to that legacy after winning a gold medal for the first time in his career during the Paris Olympics. It was a moment celebrated not just by Serbian fans, but around the world.
Among those who celebrated around the world was the newest member of the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook. "Congratulations brother!!," Westbrook said in an Instagram comment.
This wasn't the first time that the two superstars had an interaction this offseason, as Westbrook was greeted by Djokovic during Wimbledon. When that interaction first happened though, Westbrook wasn't a member of the Denver Nuggets yet and it fueled major speculation toward him joining the team.
As Novak Djokovic made history this year with his first Olympic gold medal, Russell Westbrook is hoping to make his own history by winning his first NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. After failing to repeat as champions last season, it's very much a championship-or-bust season for the Denver Nuggets. The team has re-signed Jamal Murray to a massive $208.5 extension, signed their X-factor in Russell Westbrook, and has a healthy 29-year-old Nikola Jokic on the roster.
It remains to be seen if the Denver Nuggets plan on starting Russell Westbrook or how many minutes he'll be receiving, but Nuggets fans are already excited to have him on the team.
