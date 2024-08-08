Russell Westbrook’s Former Teammate Unexpectedly Compares him to Dillon Brooks
Russell Westbrook is one of the most beloved players in the NBA by other players. Dillon Brooks on the other hand, is one of the lesser popular players in the league. Yet somehow, one of Russell Westbrook's longest-tenured teammates sees similarities between the two players.
Houston Rockets big man Steven Adams was a guest on an episode of 'THE MORNING SHIFT' podcast, where he gave a very surprising comparison between Russell Westbrook and Dillon Brooks.
"He's cool, bro. He's cool, super nice guy off the court. It reminds me of Russ low key where it's like everyone takes their on-court persona and thinks that’s how they are all the time and it’s not. It's literally like a switch," Adams said. "He's the type of player that you want on your side and you don't really want to go against it."
Many players in the NBA have called Russell Westbrook the best teammate of their career. Westbrook goes out of his way to take care of his teammates, learn about them off the court, and galvanize them in a way that very few can. Dillon Brooks is more similar to a Patrick Beverley type of player. One that is a huge annoyance on the court, but that any player would love to have on their own team.
There are very few players in the NBA like Russell Westbrook. There's a reason why players like Nikola Jokic, Paul George, and so many others want him on their team. Hopefully, Westbrook will finally get the ultimate success that he's looking for, with the Denver Nuggets.
