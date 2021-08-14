Pacers Face Thunder Looking For Second Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will face off on Saturday. The Thunder lost to the Golden State Warriors in their last game, and the Pacers beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in NBA Summer League action on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Thunder lost to the Golden State Warriors in their last game, and the Pacers are coming off their first win of summer play against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pacers are now 1-2, and will look to win their second in a row, while the Thunder come in 1-2 as well.

Thunder Summer League Roster:

Charlie Brown Rob Edwards Oscar da Silva Josh Hall Josh Giddey Jaylen Hoard Tre Mann Theo Maledon Jalen Lecque Emmitt Williams Aaron Wiggins Ryan Woolridge Jeremiah Robison-Earl

Tre Mann is a guy to keep an eye on as the Thunder took him with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Florida.

Chris Duarte, the Pacers' 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been on a tear to start NBA Summer League and seeing him go up against Mann, who was just drafted a few picks below him, will be a good matchup.

Pacers Summer League Roster:

Goga Bitadze Duane Washington, Jr. Tyrone Wallace Terry Taylor Cassius Stanley Keifer Sykes Devin Robinson Terry Henderson Chris Duarte Jordan Bone Oshae Brissett Amida Brimah Bennie Boatwright

The game is set to tip off on ESPN 2 at 6:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

