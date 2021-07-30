NBA Draft: Pacers Draft Oregon's Chris Duarte With First Round Pick

The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with their 13th overall pick in the first round.

The Indiana Pacers have made their 2021 first round pick selection, and it is Chris Duarte out of Oregon.

He stands at 6'6" and weighs in at 190 lbs (see Tweet from Oregon Men's Basketball below).

Duarte averaged 17.1 points per game in his sophomore season at Oregon.

The Pacers announced the pick on Twitter, and their Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

