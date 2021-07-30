Here's What Rick Carlisle Said About The NBA Draft For The Pacers

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
NBA Draft: Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Drafted Chris Duarte And Isaiah Jackson

NBA Draft: Here's What Rick Carlisle Said After The Pacers Drafted Chris Duarte And Isaiah Jackson

Rick Carlisle spoke after the Indiana Pacers made their draft picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Author:
Publish date:
Rick Carlisle spoke after the Indiana Pacers made their draft picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

New Indiana Pacers head coach spoke to reporters after the Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon (13th overall pick), and Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky (22nd overall pick). 

The video of Carlisle speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

Carlisle On Durate: "He was the best player available at 13 in our eyes," Carlisle said. "Forget about the age, forget about any of those kinds of considerations. You always want to get the best player that's available." 

Carlisle on Jackson: "He's got a really good feel for the game for a guy that really played center for Kentucky, and is known as a great athlete," Carlisle said. "He has great speed up and down, but he passes and moves and sees things, and we really need to add athleticism to this roster." 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15776559_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Pacers' Myles Turner Tweeted To Chris Duarte

rick carlisle indiana
News

Post NBA Draft: Are The Indiana Pacers Even A Playoff Team?

USATSI_15324349_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What The Indianapolis Colts Tweeted After The Pacers Drafted Chris Duarte

USATSI_16227738_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rick Carlisle Said About The NBA Draft For The Pacers

USATSI_16056138_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Here's What Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Pacers' Chris Duarte

USATSI_16477936_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA Should Change This Rule: Los Angeles Lakers Hat On An Indiana Pacers Draft Pick?

USATSI_16118129_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Washington Wizards Still Better Than The Indiana Pacers After The Russell Westbrook Trade To The Lakers?

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade

USATSI_16480618_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft Report: Pacers Sign Ohio State's Duane Washington