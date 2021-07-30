NBA Draft Report: Wizards And Pacers Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, The Indiana Pacers have traded Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick to the Washington Wizards for Isaiah Jackson.
The Pacers will send point guard Aaron Holiday and the 31st overall pick to Washington for Isaiah Jackson (who was the 22nd overall pick).
The Tweets from Charania can be seen in posts that are embedded below from his Twitter account with details of the trade.
Jackson is a 19-year-old who played his college basketball at Kentucky.
