The Wizards Better Be Ready For Duarte

Chris Duarte has had stellar games against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder; what will he do against the Washington Wizards on Monday? They let Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets go off for 31 points.

Chris Duarte has been a man amongst boys to start his NBA career at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been doing it on both ends of the floor, and is averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

He's also shooting over 48% from the three-point range.

Shooting and scoring are a given for the former Oregon Ducks star, but the way he has played on the defensive end at such a high level already has been impressive.

In the Pacers 34-point win over The Portland Trail Blazers, Duarte had four steals and four blocks in the same game.

The Pacers face off against the Washington Wizards for their final NBA Summer League on Monday, and Duarte coming in red hot is a bad sign for the Wizards.

In the Wizards game against the Brooklyn Nets on August 12, Cam Thomas (27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) exploded for 31 points, two steals and one block.

He also got ten free throw attempts (which he made nine of).

Could Duarte have a similar game against the Wizards on Monday?

The game is scheduled for 3 P.M. Eastern Time on NBA TV.

