NBA Playoffs: Jayson Tatum Back in Starting Lineup For Celtics Against Nets

After leaving Game 2 in Brooklyn with an injury, Tatum returns to the starting lineup on Friday.

Jayson Tatum left Game 2 against the Nets in Brooklyn with an eye injury and did not return for the remainder of the 130-108 loss.

The announcement from Game 2 can be seen below from SportsCenter.

The loss made the Celtics fall down 2-0 to the Nets in the series.

On Friday, they will have their All-Star back in the starting lineup, and his place in the lineup can be seen below from the Celtics' Twitter account.

The Nets are 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

