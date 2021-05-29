NBA Playoffs: Jayson Tatum Back in Starting Lineup For Celtics Against Nets
After leaving Game 2 in Brooklyn with an injury, Tatum returns to the starting lineup on Friday.
Jayson Tatum left Game 2 against the Nets in Brooklyn with an eye injury and did not return for the remainder of the 130-108 loss.
The announcement from Game 2 can be seen below from SportsCenter.
The loss made the Celtics fall down 2-0 to the Nets in the series.
On Friday, they will have their All-Star back in the starting lineup, and his place in the lineup can be seen below from the Celtics' Twitter account.
The Nets are 7.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.
