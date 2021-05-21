NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Status Against Celtics

James Harden will not have a minutes restriction in the playoffs.

James Harden had missed 18-games straight with a hamstring injury before returning to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the month.

However, for the playoffs, which begin on Saturday, it appears as if all systems are a go for Harden.

Head coach Steve Nash spoke to the media on Friday, and ESPN's Malika Andrews relayed some of what he said below.

"James Harden won’t be on a minutes restriction in the playoffs, Steve Nash says. He was on one in the two final games of the regular season after missing five weeks with a hamstring strain. Nash said that Joe Harris (gluteal strain) will also not be on a minute restriction." Andrews Tweeted on Friday.

The Nets are 8-point favorites over the Celtics in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

