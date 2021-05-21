Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Status Against Celtics

James Harden will not have a minutes restriction in the playoffs.
Author:
Publish date:

James Harden had missed 18-games straight with a hamstring injury before returning to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the month.

However, for the playoffs, which begin on Saturday, it appears as if all systems are a go for Harden.

Head coach Steve Nash spoke to the media on Friday, and ESPN's Malika Andrews relayed some of what he said below.

"James Harden won’t be on a minutes restriction in the playoffs, Steve Nash says. He was on one in the two final games of the regular season after missing five weeks with a hamstring strain. Nash said that Joe Harris (gluteal strain) will also not be on a minute restriction." Andrews Tweeted on Friday.

The Nets are 8-point favorites over the Celtics in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15931617_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Updated Status Against Grizzlies

USATSI_16097119_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Posts Powerful Instagram Caption

USATSI_16072120_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' James Harden Status Against Celtics

USATSI_16118128_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Reveals the Hardest Part About Getting a Triple-Double

USATSI_15971297_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Will Barton Status Against Trail Blazers

USATSI_15931617_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Status for Grizzlies Game

USATSI_16052251_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Russell Westbrook with Strong And-One in Game With Pacers

USATSI_16118128_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Crush Pacers, Advance to Play 76ers

USATSI_16095396_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards' Bradley Beal With Huge Dunk off Pass from Russell Westbrook