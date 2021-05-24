Pacers Won't Commit to Nate Bjorkgren

Kevin Pritchard did not commit to Nate Bjorkgren's future when asked about it on Monday.

Before the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament began, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pacers could look to fire first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren.

The Pacers finished their season as the ninth seed in Eastern Conference and beat the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of the play-in tournament. However, in the next game, they got crushed by the Washington Wizards 142-115.

Now that their season is over, the organization has had exit meetings for the entire roster. On Monday, Head of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard spoke to the media and did not commit to his head coach's future.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski below explains what was said at the news conference on Monday.

Tony East of Forbes also shared a quote that Pritchard said about Bjorkgren below.

