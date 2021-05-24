Pacers Won't Commit to Nate Bjorkgren
Before the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament began, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pacers could look to fire first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren.
The Pacers finished their season as the ninth seed in Eastern Conference and beat the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of the play-in tournament. However, in the next game, they got crushed by the Washington Wizards 142-115.
Now that their season is over, the organization has had exit meetings for the entire roster. On Monday, Head of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard spoke to the media and did not commit to his head coach's future.
The Tweet from Wojnarowski below explains what was said at the news conference on Monday.
Tony East of Forbes also shared a quote that Pritchard said about Bjorkgren below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.